Las Vegas Shooting Survivor Hosts ‘Route91Strong Benefit Concert’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Las Vegas shooting survivor Lisa Fine was in the front row of the Jason Aldean concert Oct. 1 when she heard shots ring out.

More than a month later, Fine is helping other survivors, victims and their families with the Route91Strong organization.

This Friday at 6 p.m., artists from near and far, including Toryn Green, who performed live in the FOX40 studio, will be playing at the "Route91 Strong Benefit Concert." The concert will raise funds for those affected by the mass shooting.

You must be 21 and older to attend the benefit concert at Strikes Unlimited Halftime Bar and Grill in Rocklin. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, for more information call 916-849-6229.