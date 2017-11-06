× Modesto Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

MODESTO — Police in Modesto are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Oakdale Road and Lancey Drive.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting, but police said the suspect was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt, police said.

Neighbors tell FOX40 they heard at least seven shots.

Monday morning’s incident was the second officer-involved shooting in Modesto in the last two days. Early Sunday morning, Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies shot a man in a rural part of Modesto while responding to a domestic violence call.