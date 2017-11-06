No Strike: Agreement Reached between Sacramento Teachers Union, District
SACRAMENTO — In a joint statement Monday with Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the Sacramento City Teachers Association and the Sacramento City Unified School District announced that an agreement has been reached.
The teachers union said educators would strike on Wednesday if a deal was not reached.
The specifics of the 3-year deal were not immediately known, but discussions were held all year over wages and class sizes.
