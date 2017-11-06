× No Strike: Agreement Reached between Sacramento Teachers Union, District

SACRAMENTO — In a joint statement Monday with Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the Sacramento City Teachers Association and the Sacramento City Unified School District announced that an agreement has been reached.

The teachers union said educators would strike on Wednesday if a deal was not reached.

The specifics of the 3-year deal were not immediately known, but discussions were held all year over wages and class sizes.

Agreement has been reached between Sac teachers union and school district –NO STRIKE WEDNESDAY @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/AI70ZIyDjo — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) November 6, 2017

Stay with FOX40 for the latest information on this developing story.