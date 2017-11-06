Police Shoot Suspect Following Pursuit That Ended with Car Crashing into Yuba City Home 

WARNING: Video may contain explicit language

Video courtesy: Gonzalez Aaciel

YUBA CITY -- Police are investigating after a suspect exchanged gunfire with Yuba City officers during a pursuit Monday night before crashing into a home.

After the suspect crashed, he got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, police said. Officers yelled at the suspect to stop and then shots were fired by a Yuba City police officer and a Sutter County deputy.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. His condition is not known.

The chase began just after 5:15 p.m. when Yuba City police officers, along with a narcotics enforcement team, were trying to find a man wanted by Sutter County Probation for violation of probation, police said.

A person matching the man's description was seen getting into a gray sedan on Almond Street. A Yuba City police car tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not comply and a short pursuit began, police said.

During the chase, the suspect fired shots at officers, police said. The chase ended when the suspect vehicle veered off the road and into a home on A Street near Bennett Way.

A resident of the home suffered minor injuries, police said. They were treated by medical personnel at the scene and released.

The shooting is under investigation by the Yuba-Sutter Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team.

@FOX40 @NIKOLI75 a pic of the car crashed into a home in Yuba City after pursuit. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/o89xFORTpt — Mason Silva (@MasonSilvaFox40) November 7, 2017