Tahoe Ski Season Begins this Month, Boreal to Open Wednesday

TRUCKEE -- The winter sports season is kicking into gear as several Tahoe-area ski resorts are getting ready to open.

Boreal has announced an opening day of this Wednesday, Nov. 8. Not far behind are Heavenly, Northstar and Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows with projected Nov. 17 opening days.

Staff members at Granite Chief Ski and Mountain Shop in Truckee were busy Monday tuning ski gear, getting their customers ready to once again hit the slopes.

Tahoe-area resorts received anywhere from 8 to 16 inches of new snow between Friday and Sunday, enough to form a nice base that will stick.

"That gets us excited," said Granite Chief co-owner Herb Manning who has been in business 41 years and has weathered every type of winter. "It's just like farmers. We're snow farmers rather than agricultural farmers. But you get your way through."

Manning is optimistic the region will have the kind of winter that keeps the chairlifts turning, "where we get consistent storms, I-80 is open, people can go skiing, the mountains open on time every day."

Now that the air is cold enough, many resorts are running snow-making machines all night. The snow blowers tap into pond water, shooting it into the freezing night air so that it falls back down as snowy white powder. There is hope that storms arriving later this week will add to it.