ROCKLIN -- "Scrooge: The Musical" is coming to William Jessup University Friday.

The university's theatre department will hold six performances of the classic Christmas tale, starting this upcoming Friday through Sunday and once more Nov. 17 through 19.

Attendees can enjoy Dickens' village prior to the performance. Live-action Charles Dickens characters will join the festivities as you do some holiday shopping and eat Christmas treats.

Tickets can be purchased online for $20 or $10 for kids and students.