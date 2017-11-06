Woman Hit, Killed Crossing 24th Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car on 24th Street.

It's a walk she'd made so many times. But this time, "my grandma was on her way back home and she got hit by a car," said Charlie Garcia.

The fatal crash has left the woman's family and the neighborhood where she lived shaken.

It's a long stretch of 24th Street before you get to a crosswalk at Edna Street and it's common for people to cross outside of the lines.

"We're always like tag-team, 'OK, everybody ready on that side?' It's like, how do you cross this road? You can't," said neighbor Miriam Villaputua.

"There's always a ton of people trying to cross from this corner," she said.

Villaputua was there when the accident happened.

"When they came and covered her, everybody started screaming because we didn't know whose mom it is," she said.

Speed limits here are fairly low -- 35 miles an hour. But neighbors say cars frequently ignore the limit.

Police haven't yet said whether they will issue a citation as a result of the crash.