Buck and Sadie’s Restaurant

Posted 10:48 AM, November 7, 2017, by , Updated at 10:36AM, November 7, 2017

Paul is out in Roseville at Buck and Sadie's getting all the details on how this restaurant relates to the BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse chain. Buck, the man who started BJ's, now eats for free at his daughters restaurant Buck and Sadie's which she named after her parents.