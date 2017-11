What do you get for the person who has everything, and also really loves ranch dressing?

Online retailer Flavor Gallery is offering kegs of Hidden Valley ranch — with 5 liters of dressing inside.

It costs $50 to preorder one of the kegs, which start shipping on Dec. 11.

And for those who wish to really take their party to the next level, tiered ranch fountains are also available. It even comes with a festive holiday skirt.

Those fountains run $110 and also ship Dec. 11.

What a time to be alive.