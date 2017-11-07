High School Student Arrested for Bringing Pellet Gun to School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTELOPE -- Alarms went off as Antelope High School went into lockdown Tuesday morning after a student told administrators a classmate had a firearm.

According to the Roseville Joint Union High School District, the school day was interrupted for about 30 minutes, the 16-year-old student was quickly located and apprehended without resistance, and the weapon was determined to be an unloaded pellet gun.

The student was taken into Sacramento County Sheriff's Department custody outside the school.

The student's reason for bringing the pellet gun to school was under investigation Tuesday.

One Antelope parent contacted FOX40 saying he was upset that he learned about the incident through social media. Other parents told FOX40 they were satisfied with the way the district handled the situation, one saying he and his wife were notified promptly by telephone.

Brad Basham, the district's executive director, personnel services, released the following statement regarding the incident:

"On Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at approximately 10:30 A.M., the Antelope High School administration received a report from a student that another student was in possession of a firearm in class. The reporting student was able to accurately identify and describe the student and the firearm. Immediately, school administration collaborated with the school resource officer to put forth the appropriate safety actions to ensure a quick retrieval of the student and weapon. The campus was placed on lockdown and the responding officers proceeded with the search. The identified student was quickly located and apprehended without resistance. The firearm was found and it was determined to be an unloaded pellet handgun. The 16 year old male student was arrested, placed on school suspension, and will be recommended for expulsion from the Roseville Joint Union High School District. We appreciate the quick thinking of the student who informed the school administration about a weapon on campus and the organized response from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. We encourage our students to say something if they see something. Our safety plan was effective and the students responded calmly to all directives from staff and law enforcement. Antelope High School and the Roseville Joint High School District will continue to ensure that our schools are safe and welcoming for all students. And, although the school day was interrupted for approximately 30 minutes, classes and school activities immediately resumed as normal."