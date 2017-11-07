Investigators Looking for Man in Connection to Series of Bank Robberies in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man they believe to be responsible for a series of bank robberies.

The man has robbed at least three different banks since Oct. 13.

The most recent robbery was Monday at the Wells Fargo Bank on Marconi Avenue. The suspect presented a threatening note demanding money.

Investigators believe the same man robbed a Wells Fargo Bank on Elk Grove Florin Road on Oct. 16 and a US Bank on Arden Way on Oct. 13.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 25 to 30 years old. He is described as tall with a large build. During the first two robberies he was seen wearing an orange construction-type vest with a white T-shirt underneath. He was also seen wearing a green baseball cap and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department’s robbery bureau at (916) 874-5051.