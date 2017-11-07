An all too familiar story - mass shootings. The most recent mass shooting took place at a church in rural Texas on Sunday, leaving 26 people dead. Families see the horrifying images and hear the gruesome details of what happened to the victims. Anna Osborn, a Sacramento-based family therapist, explains to Mae and Simone how parents can break the news to children based on their age.
Kids Matter: How to Talk to Kids About Mass Shootings
