Residents of Historic Vacaville Neighborhood Oppose Rezoning

VACAVILLE -- Lee Kloppenburg has lived in his Buck Avenue home for 53 years.

The street has long been a link to Vacaville's history, lined with Victorian homes older than the oak and elm trees that surround them.

"We're happy the way it is. It's quiet and nice. People kind of speed once in a while. But we like it as it is. We don't want to change," he told FOX40.

Many of Kloppenburg's neighbors echo his sentiment.

"It's over a hundred years old," neighbor Karen Ray said. "The last thing that hasn't been touched in our city. It's a gem."

Ray heads up a large contingency of residents who oppose a proposed rezoning of Buck Avenue.

City spokesperson Mark Mazzaferro says some downtown-area residents approached city leaders about rezoning Buck Avenue, to allow exiting homes to become bed and breakfast businesses and vacation rentals.

"Bed and breakfasts aren't allowed in the city right now. And it's an amenity that I think people believe visitors would enjoy in our community. Certainly visitors think it's a good idea," Mazzaferro said.

Ray and her neighbors attended a planning commission meeting Tuesday evening to oppose the plan.

"It's obviously a nice, leafy neighborhood that people are trying to take advantage of commercially," neighbor Stephen Power said. Power's family has lived in the area for 150 years. His grandfather founded the Nut Tree in 1921.

One of the homes that could be affected by rezoning is the Buck Mansion.

Ret. Col. Gabe Griess and his family have owned it for the past two years, but it's now up for sale after he accepted a new job in Texas.

He says he's with a potential buyer who would use the mansion as a primary family residence, but doesn't necessarily oppose the idea of a bed and breakfast.