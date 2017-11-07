San Francisco Man Found Dead, Boyfriend Missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A San Francisco couple is described as polar opposites by friends.

One had a salacious history.

"Very young, involved as a dancer, an adult film star and an escort," said Gus Bean, a friend of the couple.

The other was mellow and kind.

"Keith was 48 years old, successful, very established," Bean said.

Now friends say Keith Harris is dead and boyfriend, Ali, a man with ties to Sacramento, hasn't been heard from since last week.

The San Francisco Police Department confirms a homicide on the 300 block of Hayes Street on Nov. 2. Bean says that's where Harris lived.

So far, the department has not said if Ali is a suspect.

"He's missing, he's the last person to be with Keith, and now Keith is dead," Bean said.

Bean, a San Francisco-based party promoter says he first talked to Ali a couple of years ago via social media.

Ali, a man with many aliases, already had experience dancing at Midtown's Badlands nightclub and wanted more work.

"He Facebook messaged me from Sacramento, the first place he lived when he got here from Iraq, which was recently, a couple years ago, kept bugging me to go-go dance, I hired him," Bean said.

Since then, Bean says Ali worked for him several times and spent weekend trips with the couple at his Truckee cabin.

Bean is distraught over Harris' death and Ali's disappearance.

He has a message for Ali.

"Your boyfriend is dead, nobody knows where you are, you need to report yourself to the police department," Bean said.

FOX40 talked to Sacramento police and they are unaware of any "be on the lookouts" for Ali. San Francisco police have not answered any of our calls regarding the case and if they could name a suspect.