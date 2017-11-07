Texas Shooting Death Toll Includes Unborn Child

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Authorities say that their tally of those killed in Sunday’s shooting at a Texas church includes an unborn child.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed Tuesday that their count of 26 victims included the unborn child of Crystal Holcombe, who was eight months pregnant when she and three of her children were killed at the service. Authorities had previously said the age of the victims ranged from 18 months to 77 years.

Crystal’s husband, John Holcombe, was injured in the shooting.

The inclusion of the unborn child means nine of the 26 victims killed were members of the Holcombe family.

Authorities have not officially released any names of victims, saying they were waiting for the medical examiner to confirm their findings.