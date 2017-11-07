Tom Steyer Ad Calls for Impeachment of President Donald Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An ad running on TV is calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment.

Democratic political strategist Steve Maviglio says the multi-million dollar ad campaign to impeach President Trump has an unclear motive.

Former hedge fund manager and billionaire Tom Steyer is funding the nationwide campaign and is featured in the television ad.

Steyer was criticized by Democrats like Nancy Pelosi for being a distraction because there are currently no grounds for impeachment.

Maviglio, who worked with Steyer on a greenhouse gas campaign in 2010 says Steyer is someone who expects a return on his investment. But that could mean getting exposure for a run at public office, building a database for future political activity or trying to mobilize anti-Trump voters to get out the vote next year.

So far 1.5 million people have signed Steyer's online impeachment petition.

His critics say Steyer is better off spending his money to elect Democrats to Congress.

But Steyer has spent over $160 million on candidates over the last two election cycles with little success.