911 Service Disrupted on Landline Phones for Some North Sacramento Residents

SACRAMENTO — Some North Sacramento residents are unable to dial out to 911 because of an issue with AT&T’s network, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Phone numbers in North Sacramento and Rio Linda with the landline prefixes 991 and 992 are affected. Cell phones are not affected, Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Shaun Hampton said.

Those who need emergency service should dial the 10-digit emergency number at (916) 732-0100 .

Hampton said the affected area is not heavily populated.

There was no estimated time for service to be restored.