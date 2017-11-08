Boyfriend of San Francisco Man Found Dead Arrested on Murder Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A man with many aliases and a long list of erotic jobs -- porn star, escort, go-go dancer -- now adds one more title -- alleged murderer.

"Tremendous relief knowing Ali is off the street," said, Gus Bean a friend of the couple.

Othman Al-Muttalaby, known by friends as Ali, was arrested Tuesday night in San Francisco and charged with murder.

This comes just days after his boyfriend -- Keith Harris -- was found dead with stab wounds in his apartment on the 300 Block of Hayes Street north of the Mission District.

Estrella Apartment manager Paul Novales says he discovered the gruesome scene after the victim's co-workers called him for a welfare check.

"I opened the door and there was a lot of blood on the floors and wall and bathroom door, which is immediately inside, I didn't even step in, I knew it was bad so I called 911," Novales said.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Department says the 26-year-old was arrested at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. A spokesperson says Ali is going through treatment but wouldn't say for what.

Ali lived and worked in Sacramento last year, and he danced at midtown's Badlands nightclub before moving to the city.

The San Francisco Police Department hasn't formally announced Ali's arrest is for Harris' death, but friends say they've connected the dots.

"The writing is on the wall, in my opinion, so a sense of hope that justice will be served," Bean said.

38.581572 -121.494400