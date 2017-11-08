Denver 16-Year-Old Accused of Suffocating Newborn with Rock in Throat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A 16-year-old is facing first degree murder charges after her baby was found dead with a rock in her throat, according to autopsy results released Wednesday.

Denver police said that a woman called 911 around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 and said that her daughter, Alaya Dotson, gave birth and that the baby was on the ground in the backyard and “looked dead,” KDVR reported.

She was named because authorities have charged her as an adult.

The baby, Amekah Dotson, was transported from the home in the 5800 block of Biscay Street to Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead after they removed a rock that was lodged in the baby's throat.

Alaya Dotson's mother told police that her daughter was sitting on the patio with a blanket wrapped around her. After leaving to make soup, she came back and discovered that Alaya had blood on her shirt and that the blanket was on the ground.

Alaya told police that her mom startled her so after her mom went back inside, she "decided to pick up a rock that was on the ground and put it inside the baby's mouth."

She added that she "pushed the rock down the baby's throat with her thumb" and then wrapped her in a blanket and placed her on the ground so when her mom grabbed the blanket, the baby "fell to the ground."

Alaya's mother did not know her daughter was pregnant and immediately called police.

Alaya also told police that “she did not know or believe she was pregnant."

When police arrived, Alaya was also transported to University Hospital where she was arrested.

Dotson is expected in court in January.