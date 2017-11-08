Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our free Women's Self Defense Seminar is coming back to Sacramento, CA. This time hosted by our friends at Ralph Gracie Natomas! Our all-woman team is in high demand as we work hard to empower women teens families and children everywhere we travel! Our team is highly skilled in several martial arts, and are continually training in personal protection, law of self defense, victimology, criminology and more. Our seminars are very professional and are appropriate for ages 9 and up! Please wear comfortable clothes that you can easily move around in. We DO discuss some serious topics and include some mature stories, and sometimes it gets emotional in the room. But don't worry, we make learning fun and exciting as well!! We will discuss many scenarios and techniques you can learn in class and practice at home. Can't wait to see you in Sacramento!

More info:

Free Women's Self Defense Seminar Natomas

Sunday 9am - 12pm

Ralph Gracie Brazillian Jiujitsu

4000 Truxel Rd. Suite 1

Eventbrite.com

Facebook: The Warrior Forged Project