Paul is outside with Joe Gibson from Sacramento Auto Experts gathering some tips on how to keep your car in shape this winter.
Getting Your Car Ready for Winter
-
Preparing Your Home for Winter
-
Utah Man Takes to the Streets to Find Kidney Donor for Wife
-
Tahoe Ski Season Begins this Month, Boreal to Open Wednesday
-
Tensions High at Community Meeting on Proposed Homeless Shelters in North Sacramento
-
Sacramento’s Drought-Era Water Restrictions Remain In Place for Summer Months
-
-
‘Don’t Let Strippers in Your House’ Warns Indiana Man after Having 16 Guns Stolen
-
Green Acres Puts in New Winter Vegetables into the FOX40 Garden
-
Planting Winter Vegetables with Girl Scout Troop 317
-
Man Who Walked Miles a Day Seeking a Kidney Donor for His Wife Finds a Match
-
‘He was Really Hungry’ Police Find 2-Year-Old Boy, Mother Living Inside Abandoned Milwaukee House
-
-
New Homeless Shelter, Low-Income Housing Project in the Works for North Sacramento
-
Winters Walnut Farmer Loses Huge Building to Fire
-
Authorities: LA Fire Captain Killed Wife in Murder-Suicide