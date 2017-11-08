Local Kids Surprised at Sacramento Make-A-Wish Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Two local kids learned their wishes will be granted Wednesday morning at an event presented by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Four-year-old Samuel loves everything about outer space. He wants to one day take off in real spaceship but first, he has to beat kidney cancer.

"With him being so sick from the chemo and the radiation, that was rough," Samuel's mom, Francis Brown, told FOX40. "Sometimes, I'll be driving home from it and he will be throwing up in the back of the car. I'm driving, he's hurling."

Brown says he's doing better and, thanks to Make-A-Wish, his dream of getting to see a real spaceship is going to come true.

At the annual Wake Up for Wishes breakfast, Samuel and his family were greeted on stage by a real-life astronaut - Dr. Stephen Robinson.

"Your wish to go visit NASA and Kennedy Space Center in Florida is granted," he said.

Samuel's visit is in January.

"I think it's very fitting for him because of all the possibilities that have come out of this situation, you know, why not go to the moon?" his mom said.

Also at the breakfast was 15-year-old Dominic Nye, who is battling bone cancer.

His wish wasn't a trip or to meet his favorite actor, but to thank everyone who stuck by his side.

"What motivates me is the love and support that everyone has given me," he said.

Nye's wish was granted last month and a ceremony held in Stockton to thank everyone who helped take care of him. The only person missing from the ceremony was his grandmother, who lives in Texas.

At Wednesday's breakfast, in true Make-A-Wish fashion, Nye's grandmother surprised him.