Matthew McConaughey Delivers 4,500 Free Turkeys on His Birthday

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. — Actor Matthew McConaughey spent his birthday giving back to others by delivering 4,500 free turkeys to families in Kentucky.

McConaughey helped deliver the turkeys as part of a Wild Turkey initiative, E! News reports. He is a celebrity spokesman for the bourbon brand.

“Thanksgiving, gratitude, we believe in our family that the more you’re thankful for, the more that you show gratification, the more that you’re gonna create in your life to be thankful for,” McConaughey said in a video posted on Facebook Saturday. “I think it’s kinda scientific and here’s kind of living proof of it right here this morning.”

McConaughey posted several videos of the event on Facebook, including one of him delivering a turkey to a group of women.

He is best known for his roles in “Interstellar,” “Mud,” “Tropic Thunder” and “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

