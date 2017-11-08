Modesto Police Investigating Whether Four Armed Robberies are Linked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Four armed robberies in a 12-day span is alarming, but now the Modesto Police Department is facing the possibility that all four are linked.

"Detectives are working to try to link these ... same type of situation, same type of clothing. So they are working to piece that information together and try to make a determination on that," said Heather Graves with the Modesto Police Department.

The first robbery of the potential spree was Oct. 23 at Saveland Market on Dallas Street and Hatch Road. Two men entered, covering their faces with their sweatshirts before robbing the store.

An armed robbery at Village Wine and Spirits on Sylvan and Claus followed a day later. Four days after that, Valero gas station in downtown Modesto became the next victim.

The last of the robberies was a hold-up at College Market on College and Bowen on Friday night.

"Are they two individuals or is it a bigger ring?" FOX40 asked Modesto police.

"Those are things we definitely look at to see if there is a larger picture that we can identify -- something that stands out to us about that group of individuals," Grave said.

The potential link helped by what appears to be a similar white sweatshirt worn in the first and last robberies. The police department is now asking for the community to help stop the possible spree.

"Definitely be vigilant out there. Pay attention to your surroundings and what's going on out there. Things that might not seem important to you at the time could be important to us and maybe that is the piece of the puzzle we needed to break the case," Graves said.

The department says paying attention to cars and descriptions can be most helpful because many robbers are covering their faces to account for the growing use of cameras in stores.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at (866) 602-7463. Anyone can give an anonymous tip through there.

Police say a large string of robberies was stopped last year because of a tip.