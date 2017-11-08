Neighbors of Closed Manteca Kmart Fed Up with Mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- Neighbors and surrounding businesses of an closed Kmart in Manteca are fed up with homeless campers who have taken over the site.

There is trash everywhere on the huge property including an RV that has been stripped down for parts.

The city council wants Kmart to clean up the property, and managers of a plumbing and hardware businesses say their female employees have been harassed and one neighbor has witnessed drug use by the homeless.

Kmart says they plan to place place a security guard at the site.