Police: Ceres Man Leaves Young Children at Home to Claim He Was Driving after Wife’s Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CERES -- Police in Ceres say a man rushed to the scene of a car crash his was was involved in to tell investigators he was the one driving, leaving the couple's two young children home alone.

The Ceres Police Department said the couple who lives at the home, Jose Navarro Junior and Dulce Oseguera-Garcia, are not only in trouble for leaving their kids home alone, they also tried to pull a switcheroo on investigators

“Shocked. I think everybody was shocked and it’s not everyday that we come across something like this,” Ceres Police Officer Freddie Ortiz said.

On Tuesday morning, police say Oseguera-Garcia got into an accident with another driver on Mitchell and Fowler Roads. The collision was minor but Officer Ortiz said Oseguerra-Garcia elevated the situation.

“It shouldn’t go any further than that as far as switching drivers,” he said.

Officer Ortiz said she did not have a drivers license. Scared of the consequences, Oseguera-Garcia called her husband so they could switch places.

"But when you break the law you just break the law, and that’s a law," neighbor Melvin Vertimer said. "That’s a given broken law right there."

Police say Navarro decided to leave the kids, a 4-year-old girl and 9-month-old boy, behind with no supervision.

"The little girl told the officer that she was home alone with her little baby brother," Officer Ortiz said.

Several witnesses came forward and told officers that Navarro was not the driver. Police say if Oseguera-Garcia had just stopped, she would have been cited, maybe her car would have been towed. Instead, she is facing hit and run and child endangerment charges. Her kids are now with CPS.

While neighbors are saddened, some hope this will be a great lesson for the parents.

"Leaving them by themselves, I just say that’s disgraceful to God, not people’s opinion,” Vertmer said.

A man at the home Navarro and Oseguerra-Garcia share declined to comment.