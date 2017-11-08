Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PurpleStride is one of more than 50 awareness events held by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network throughout the country this year. The event is an opportunity for survivors, family and friends to pay tribute to those who’ve been touched by the disease. PurpleStride Sacramento will be held on November 11 uniting the community while raising awareness and support for the fight against pancreatic cancer. The family-friendly awareness walk/run will take place at William Land Park on a journey that is filled with hope and inspiration. For more information about PurpleStride Sacramento or to register please visit, www.PurpleStride.org/Sacramento.

More info:

PurpleStride Sacramento

Saturday

Registration at 8:30 am, event at 10 am

William Land Park

Ticket information:

Adults (13 and up) $25.00/

Youth (3-12) $10.00

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

310-725-0025

PurpleStride.org/sacramento

Facebook: @PanCAN.Sacramento

Twitter: @PanCANSac