Roseville Shop the Place To Be for Young NASCAR Hopefuls

ROSEVILLE -- In less than two weeks, NASCAR will crown its national champion for the season. Just last weekend, a teen with local ties won its minor league championship.

Being young and winning at NASCAR starts at Bill McAnally Racing.

"We're building the stars of tomorrow," McAnally said.

He runs the most sought-after racing team in the business when it comes to developing young talent, funding three separate teams under the BMR umbrella with drivers with ages ranging from 15 to 17 racing in Nascar's minor league circuit known as the K&N Series.

These drivers are paying their dues, being developed, learning everything they can to move up the ladder," McAnally said. "This is kind of like a college for NASCAR racing."

This past season, McAnally's three teams finished first, second and third in the K&N West Series Championship -- something that's never been done in the history of NASCAR.

Two-time champion Todd Gilliand, 17, has been with BMR since he was hand selected by McAnally when he was 15 during a drivers combine.

"Bill McAnally racing has made me a much better person, a driver, in front of the camera, on the race track over the last two years that have really opened some people's eyes," he said.

Todd's father, David was a NASCAR Cup driver for nine years. He saw BMR as an opportunity for his son to grow.

"He is head-and-shoulders above where I was at his age, for sure," the elder Gilliand said. "I was still wanting to race at his age, and he's already won 2 championships."

Meanwhile, McAnally continues to have his eye out for young talent.

"We're looking at dirt tracks, asphalt tracks," he said. "Heck, I've got kids sending me resume's that say they are racing at computer-level thinking they are ready to get into a race car."