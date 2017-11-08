Training Like a CHP Officer: FOX40’s Rina Nakano Goes to Bootcamp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Everywhere you look at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento, there is order. From the raising of the flags every single morning to the stance, the steps -- they're all in line -- preparing to be a uniformed officer for the California Highway Patrol.

"It's really rewarding, it's a fun job."

But the road to get there isn't easy.

Wednesday morning, we got to attend Media Bootcamp 2017, where we get a little snippet of what real cadets go through for more than 1300 hours.

"Follow directions here!"

Getting information was the first lesson.

Obviously we were not very good at that.

Then it was physical fitness.

Let's just say, I got a lot of aggressive words of encouragement.

Then it was off to the field, an intimidating obstacle course greeted us.

Over the wall, under the beam, sometimes it wasn't pretty, but straight past the monkey bars was the finish line.

"Run all the way through!"

And I somehow made it. Granted, I was completely out of breath.

The physical exercise portion of the training doesn't happen every day for the CHP cadets. They say they do it at the beginning so they get trained mentally and physically.

And then that gets followed up with the rest of their training.

Real life simulations like traffic accidents to both conducting and undergoing a sobriety test, even virtual training -- one was how to deal with a person with a mental illness.

Everything from the questions you need to ask to how to conduct yourself in special circumstances.

About 25 percent of cadets don't make it out as officers.

But if they do, there's definitely a sense of pride, accomplishment and statewide camaraderie.

"It really unifies us wherever in the state, we know we've all received the same training. So we go out here, we all have the same purpose, which is to provide, safety, service and security to all the people."