Vegan Meals for the Holidays

Posted 11:16 AM, November 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:06AM, November 8, 2017

Simone is in the kitchen with vegan lifestyle expert Nafsika Antypas whipping up some vegan mashed potatoes with garlic.

Ingredients

  • 2-3 russet potatoes

  • 3-4 garlic cloves

  • ½ cup unsweetened almond milk

  • ½ cup EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)

  • juice from 1/2 a lemon

  • 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

  • 1 tsp sea salt

  • black ground pepper to taste

Method

  1. Place a pot of water over high heat

  2. Add about a teaspoon of sea salt and bring to a boil

  3. Peel potatoes and chop them up into small pieces and add them into the boiling water

  4. Boil anywhere from 15 minutes to a half hour until the soften. Just put a fork in it to check if the center is soft.

  5. In a food processor, add all of the other ingredients and blend until nice and smooth

  6. Once the potatoes are ready, drain and set aside for 5 minutes to cool down, then add them to a bowl and mash them with a potato masher

  7. Add in the garlic-oil and stir well

Optional: Pour some olive oil lightly over in a circular motion, and add some chopped parsley. Then dunk a nice big Kalamata olive in the center