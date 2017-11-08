Vegan Meals for the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the kitchen with vegan lifestyle expert Nafsika Antypas whipping up some vegan mashed potatoes with garlic.

Ingredients

2-3 russet potatoes

3-4 garlic cloves

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

½ cup EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)

juice from 1/2 a lemon

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp sea salt

black ground pepper to taste

Method

Place a pot of water over high heat Add about a teaspoon of sea salt and bring to a boil Peel potatoes and chop them up into small pieces and add them into the boiling water Boil anywhere from 15 minutes to a half hour until the soften. Just put a fork in it to check if the center is soft. In a food processor, add all of the other ingredients and blend until nice and smooth Once the potatoes are ready, drain and set aside for 5 minutes to cool down, then add them to a bowl and mash them with a potato masher Add in the garlic-oil and stir well

Optional: Pour some olive oil lightly over in a circular motion, and add some chopped parsley. Then dunk a nice big Kalamata olive in the center