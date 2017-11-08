Vegan Meals for the Holidays

Simone is in the kitchen with vegan lifestyle expert Nafsika Antypas whipping up some vegan mashed potatoes with garlic.
Ingredients
2-3 russet potatoes
3-4 garlic cloves
½ cup unsweetened almond milk
½ cup EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)
juice from 1/2 a lemon
3 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp sea salt
black ground pepper to taste
Method
Place a pot of water over high heat
Add about a teaspoon of sea salt and bring to a boil
Peel potatoes and chop them up into small pieces and add them into the boiling water
Boil anywhere from 15 minutes to a half hour until the soften. Just put a fork in it to check if the center is soft.
In a food processor, add all of the other ingredients and blend until nice and smooth
Once the potatoes are ready, drain and set aside for 5 minutes to cool down, then add them to a bowl and mash them with a potato masher
Add in the garlic-oil and stir well
Optional: Pour some olive oil lightly over in a circular motion, and add some chopped parsley. Then dunk a nice big Kalamata olive in the center