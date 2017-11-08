Woodbridge Neighborhood Target of Hateful Graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE -- When someone approached a trailer at the corner of Augusta and Chestnut in Woodbridge, it made little Luna very suspicious.

"I don't know what happened, and I don't know what time, but I hear my doggies bark about 3 o'clock in the morning," said neighbor Art Prieto.

Prieto says early Wednesday morning, he found "666" and a swastika spray-painted on his neighbors' trailer.

"I no want it happen to my neighbors," he said.

But it did. Over and over again. "666" and swastikas.

Eric Goin's house was vandalized.

"KKK. It was pretty hard, pretty hard," he said. "It's happened to me three times."

Three times in a single month.

Wednesday evening, a San Joaquin County sheriff's deputy went to each victim's door, giving them an update on the investigation. Detectives say they are investigating this rash of racist vandalism as a possible hate crime.

But Donald Brown isn't sure that's what this is.

"It was just crude, rude, socially unacceptable things like swastikas, 666 and you know, uh," Brown said.

Male genitalia was also spray-painted.

Brown quickly painted over that.

Cars on the streets were also egged.

Neighbors say the homes damaged belong to people of all races. Most of them think this is the work of attention-seeking teenagers.

"I actually think it's two girls who did it. The 6s are, shall we say, quite, bubbly. Guys don't write like that," Brown said.

Brown says during Sunday's crime spree, witnesses saw two teenage girls running away, which doesn't make it any less vulgar.

"It's bad enough that adults have to look at that, but we don't want our kids to see these things," Brown said.

"I don't want them to see the hate. My son, like I said before, he doesn't feel safe right now," Goin said.

Prieto has lived in the neighborhood since 1970. Over the years, he's seen a lot of graffiti.

"But I no see this one, before. This the first time," he said.