Adopt a Pet: Sprawler

Posted 11:00 AM, November 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:59AM, November 9, 2017

Darren is outside with Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA along with Sprawler -- a 7-year-old Terrier/American Staffordshire/German Shepherd  in need of a home.

Animal ID 36857720
Species Dog
Breed Terrier, American Staffordshire/German Shepherd
Age 7 years 22 days
Gender Male
Size Large
Color Black/Brown
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Site Adoptions
Location Dog Runs
Intake Date 10/18/2017
Adoption Price $100.00

I'd like to be the one and only dog in my new home.
I don't have a history with cats, but may do well with them with a slow introduction.
Due to my personality, I'm a better fit for homes with older children/adults.

A gentle, loving, 70 pound guy who is shy at first, given the chance Sprawler will make an excellent lap dog who also likes to play fetch, walks very well on leash and knows such things as "sit," "down," "come" and "shake." 

Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.