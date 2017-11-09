Adopt a Pet: Sprawler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darren is outside with Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA along with Sprawler -- a 7-year-old Terrier/American Staffordshire/German Shepherd in need of a home.

Animal ID 36857720 Species Dog Breed Terrier, American Staffordshire/German Shepherd Age 7 years 22 days Gender Male Size Large Color Black/Brown Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Site Adoptions Location Dog Runs Adoption Price $100.00

I'd like to be the one and only dog in my new home.

I don't have a history with cats, but may do well with them with a slow introduction.

Due to my personality, I'm a better fit for homes with older children/adults.

A gentle, loving, 70 pound guy who is shy at first, given the chance Sprawler will make an excellent lap dog who also likes to play fetch, walks very well on leash and knows such things as "sit," "down," "come" and "shake."

Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.