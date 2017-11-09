Attorney for Taylor Swift Demands Retraction from Sacramento-Area Blogger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- An attorney for pop superstar Taylor Swift recently sent a cease and desist email to a Sacramento-area blogger.

In September, Meghan Herning posted an article called, "Swiftly to the alt-right: Taylor Swift subtly gets the lower case 'kkk' in formation with “Look What You Made Me Do”

In the post, Herning says it is her opinion that Swift's song "Look What You Made Me Do" could be seen as a rallying cry for the so-called "alt-right" movement in the United States.

Herning has since received legal representation by the Northern California ALCU.

Herning is a recent law school graduate who is an editor for the Popfront website.

In the four page cease and desist email from October swifts litigation attorney William Briggs said in part:

"We demand that Popfront immediately issue a retraction of a provably false and defaming story about Ms. Swift."

"You know what is interesting about Taylor Swift's position is that she's a public figure and it's extremely difficult for her to pursue any kind of defamation case," Sacramento-based attorney Mike Wise said.

Wise believes Swift's lawyers would only have a case if Herning made specific accusations about the singer being a white supremacist or having ties to white supremacist groups.

Wise says any press is good press, and Swift's new album "Reputation" is due to be released on Friday.

"I have no doubt that it would have some impact on sales," Wise said. "It makes her more visible. All celebrities want to be relevant"

On the ALCU website Herning offered her own response, saying in part: