Boy, 5, Killed in Modesto Shooting Laid to Rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Family and friends cried and held one another as memories of 5-year-old Xavier Smith played on the screens at The House Modesto.

"He was so loving and caring," Xavier's dad, Marcus, said from the podium "He loved everyone of you guys, you guys know that?"

Xavier was known for his love of sports, his dance moves, his infectious smile and sense of humor.

"Always see him at school with that big old smile, you know, teaching his cousin how to do the Whip Nae Nae," Sarieng Rosales, Xavier's aunt, said.

On what would have been his 6th birthday, loved ones in white and blue paid their final respects to the 5-year-old who was gunned down on Oct. 28 on Lake Park Court in Modesto.

"Come forward. Give us our peace of mind," godmother Asia Thompson said. "Justice for Booba."

Xavier's final resting place is Lakewood Memorial Park.

Meanwhile, investigators say the killer is still out there. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department