Former Employees Say They Weren’t Paid for Last Weeks of Work Before Bar Rouse Shut Down

SACRAMENTO -- Multiple Bar Rouse employees claim they haven't been paid for their last few weeks at work before the restaurant closed Sept. 20.

It was a sudden closure, and employees say the owner was being evicted for violating the terms of his lease, and many of them were told the day before that the 20th would be their last day.

Wages from the pay period of Sept. 1-15 and Sept. 16-20 haven't been paid out according to former employees.

Front house manager Jenn Schaaf says the owner, Adrian Watson, tasked her with calculating how much everyone was owed. She says she talked to payroll to have checks cut, but says Watson didn't sign the checks. She says he later claimed he personally sent everyone's checks.

Schaaf says in total Watson owes former employees about $20,000.

Some employees have filed wage claims with the Labor Commissioner's Office.

Spokesman Kevin Polizzi with the California Department of Industrial Relations says when workers rights are violated, employees can file a wage claim to report a labor law violation.

The law says if you're terminated, you have to be paid the moment you are let go.

The owner would also have to pay waiting time penalties for every day up to 30 days for not paying employees.

Polizzi couldn't confirm any claims for Bar Rouse just yet, but did say they had an inquiry from an employee a while ago about it.

Watson has dealt with other similar situations with a construction company in his name.

"Five wage claims have been filed against Vector, a California corporation owned by Adrian Watson. One claim settled in a conference at the labor commissioner’s office, one went to hearing and a decision was issued in favor of the worker, one dismissed for no show from both parties, one claim dismissed because the worker took it to civil court instead and one dismissed because the parties settled outside of the Labor Commissioner’s Office."

FOX40 reached out to Watson multiple times but he hasn't returned our phone calls.