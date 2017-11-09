Holiday Toys of the Future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the studio trying out some new toys with Marissa DiBartolo from the Toy Insider.

Aura Drone with Glove Controller​ ​(KD​ ​Interactive)

Aura is a gesture-controlled drone that uses patented Gesturebotics technology powered by LocoRobo.

The wearable glove controller will have users feeling like superheroes – the drone is controlled by hand motions made while wearing the glove.

Doodler Start Robotics Pen Set (3Doodler)

With the 3Doodler Start Robotics Pen Set, kids can engineer the future, the perfect toy set for a budding roboticist and engineer.

Kids can follow the step-by-step Activity Guide included to create simple robots, as well as two-legged, four-legged, and six-legged walking or crawling robots.

LEGO BOOST Creative Toolbox (LEGO)

The LEGO BOOST app guides children through a build-and-code experience in a series of game-like challenges.

Kids can build and customize Vernie, their own personal talking robot friend, code its behavior, and complete fun activities with the included playmat.

Beasts of Balance (Sensible Objects)

This fun new interactive game combines your favorite aspects of JENGA and Pokémon GO.

Beasts of Balance is a true testament to kids’ stacking ability.

Luvabella/Luvabeau (Spin Master Ltd.)

Luvabella is a loveable, life-like baby doll that comes in a variety of girl and boy doll options in different ethnicities.

Children can care, nurture and play with Luvabella and Luvabeau using the doll’s interactive accessories and pacifier.

(Cra-Z-Art)

SoundMoovz is a motion-activated electronic device that plays cool music and special effect sounds as users move.

Kids can experience the excitement by moving, dancing, and creating unique musical beats