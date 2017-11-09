Mae is hitting the racetrack at K1 Speed where veterans and all active military members can take advantage of a special buy one get one offer on Saturday November 11.
K1 Speed Sacramento Veterans Day Celebration
-
Yountville Veterans Treated to Gourmet Meal One Month After Wine Country Wildfires
-
Veterans Upset After Proposal to Move Monuments to Make Room for Pickleball Courts
-
Black and White Portraits of Veterans to be Displayed Around Yuba, Sutter Counties
-
Rancho Cordova Intersection Where Man in Wheelchair was Killed has Deadly History
-
Auburn Gold Star Memorial Vandalized with Offensive Graffiti
-
-
Veterans Band Together to Combat Suicide
-
Dealership Gifts Truck to Veteran Who Stole Pickup to Save Las Vegas Victims
-
WWII Veteran, Oldest Man to Sail the Globe Solo Continues to Inspire at Age 93
-
Non-Profit Builds Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans
-
Wounded Veteran Finds Help Back Home from Nonprofit
-
-
Two Officers Shot in South Sacramento, Suspect Killed
-
Although His Body Armor Stopped a Bullet, Officer was Still Left with Huge Bruise
-
Veterans Day Celebration at Samuel Kennedy Elementary