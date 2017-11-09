Man Arrested after Exposing Himself at 2 Schools, Rehab Center in Stockton

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department arrested a 47-year-old man after he exposed himself in public at three different locations Thursday morning.

Police say Donald Kendrick drove to Elkhorn Elementary around 7:30 a.m. where he identified himself as a police officer and exposed himself to staff.

Kendrick then drove to Wagner Holt Elementary where he exposed himself to an adult female and then tried to drag her away while saying he was going to rape her.

The victim punched the suspect and ran.

He then drove to Wagner Heights Rehabilitation where he exposed himself to another adult female.

When police arrived on scene, the suspect fled. He then ditched his vehicle and fled on foot into a neighborhood in the area of Bixby Way and Bainbridge Place where community members detained him until officers took over the situation.

Kendrick was booked for attempted rape, indecent exposure and impersonating a peace officer.