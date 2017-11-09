PhUn Week! (Physiology Understanding Week)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento State University is partnering with Sacramento Country Day School to teach student all about Physiology. Physiology is the study of how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The program gives students a chance to meet and learn from research scientists, learn about physiology in their daily lives, and explore physiology as a possible career. It also builds local partnerships between science teachers and scientists to provide new materials for teachers and give researchers a chance to reach out to the next generation of scientists.

November 6-9, Dr. Robin Altman and other physiologists from Sac State will visit Pre-K-5th grade students at Sacramento Country Day School to lead the students in hands-on, interactive activities to learn about how their bodies function and how medical discoveries are made. Students in each grade will learn about a specific organ system with a dynamic activity.