Resource Fair for Incarcerated Veterans Held at Folsom Prison

FOLSOM -- For the first time, dozens of public and private agencies brought military veteran resources inside the walls of Folsom prison.

California prison officials say 8 percent of the inmate population is comprised of veterans -- some 6,400 inmates.

That's why state probation organized the resource fair for vets where they could link up with job, education, housing and VA benefit information. In addition, organizations had expertise in child support and counseling for anger management and domestic abuse issues.

The goal is to give incarcerated vets the best chance to stay out of prison once they are released on parole.