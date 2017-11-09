In today's Salute to Service, FOX40 is honoring a local Boys and Girls Club employee who won a national award called the Maytag Dependable Leader Award. Last Friday, Katrina Lampman received the distinction along with $20,000. The money will go towards scholarships for potential members of the Boys and Girls Club of Placer County. Lampman is one of 10 winners nationwide to receive the award.
Salute to Service: Local Boys and Girls Club Employee Wins National Award
