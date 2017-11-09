Salute to Service: Local Boys and Girls Club Employee Wins National Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Salute to Service, FOX40 is honoring a local Boys and Girls Club employee who won a national award called the Maytag Dependable Leader Award. Last Friday, Katrina Lampman received the distinction along with $20,000. The money will go towards scholarships for potential members of the Boys and Girls Club of Placer County. Lampman is one of 10 winners nationwide to receive the award.