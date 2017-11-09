Volunteers Help Renovate Teen Challenge Crisis Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- For the next two days, the sounds of power tools and hammers will fill a home on O Street in Midtown Sacramento.

The home is the site of the Teen Challenge Crisis Center, a non-profit that helps men battling addiction get help. Many of them are veterans.

I was nervous at first and now I got into the groove. They have a lot of curriculum classes stuff like that I had to get used to," Douglas Woodin, one of the center's success stories, told FOX40.

Woodin is a Navy veteran who joined Teen Challenge to battle alcohol addiction. Now, he's helping others.

"This is an old home, so it really needs it," he said.

The renovations are made possible by Home Depot.

"The plan is to do as much as we can in two days, probably going to have about 75 volunteers totally, so it's going to be a lot of work in here," Home Depot spokesperson Adam Lauder said. "Typically this kind of work would cost around $40,000 in materials and that doesn't include labor. A lot of associates taking time away from helping out on the sales floor to renovating floors inside this home."

Lauder says the house is getting new appliances, flooring and blinds.

Volunteer Patrick Rhodes, a Navy veteran himself, now works at Home Depot. He feels it's his duty to help support his military brothers.

"That's one of my favorite parts about working at Home Depot, is coming out and giving people a hand," Rhodes said. "I get a sense of pride coming in and helping my brothers out."