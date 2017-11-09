Your Weekend, November 9

Paul and Simone have details on ways you can spend your weekend, courtesy of Sacramento365.
Coffee Beerfest Sacramento
Brickhouse Gallery
Fri 6pm-10pm
City of Sacramento Veterans Day Parade
Capitol Mall
Sat 10am-Noon
Global Winter Wonderland
Cal Expo
Sat 4:30pm-11pm; Sun 4:30pm-10pm (Weather permitting)
Sacramento Antique Show
Sacramento Convention Center
Sat 10am-6pm; Sun 10am-5pm
Make It A Night Pick:
PlacerArts 24th Annual Studios Tour
Participating Placer County Studios
Fri-Sun 10am-5pm
WHERE TO EAT: Cheese Louise
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: The Monk's Cellar Brewery & Public House