WEST SACRAMENTO — The West Sacramento Police Department has launched an investigation into a suspicious death.

A man in his 40s was found dead near Highway 50 at Jefferson Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. The cause of the man’s death has not been reported by the police department.

Suspicious death investigation underway now in West Sac. A man in his 40s was found dead at Jefferson Blvd & Hwy 50 around 2:20pm. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/eDXLjIMzwd — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) November 11, 2017

Details surrounding the discovery of the man’s body have not been disclosed.

Some initial reports indicated there was a search underway for a possible suspect in a bloody shirt. Police now say that is not true.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/07IiNXDvR6 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) November 11, 2017

