Click here to help the Salvation Army this Holiday Season

HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Nov. 9

Posted 5:55 AM, November 10, 2017, by

River City at Folsom: Folsom wins 76 to 9

Cordova at Vista Del Lago: Vista Del Lago wins 49 to 20

Dixon at Center: Center wins 34 to 14

Elk Grove at Antelope: Antelope wins 21 to 20

Franklin - Elk Grove at Gregori: Gregori wins 45 to 20

Stagg at Central Catholic: Central Catholic wins 65 to 12

Lincoln - Stockton at Oak Ridge: Oak Ridge wins 63 to 12

Bear River at Capital Christian: Bear River wins 26 to 7

Cosumnes Oaks at Sheldon: Sheldon wins 38 to 8

Western Sierra at Bradshaw Christian: Bradshaw Christian wins 75 to 7

Game of the Week
Union Mine at Casa Roble: Casa Roble wins 43 to 13

 

 

 

 