HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Nov. 9
River City at Folsom: Folsom wins 76 to 9
Cordova at Vista Del Lago: Vista Del Lago wins 49 to 20
Dixon at Center: Center wins 34 to 14
Elk Grove at Antelope: Antelope wins 21 to 20
Franklin - Elk Grove at Gregori: Gregori wins 45 to 20
Stagg at Central Catholic: Central Catholic wins 65 to 12
Lincoln - Stockton at Oak Ridge: Oak Ridge wins 63 to 12
Bear River at Capital Christian: Bear River wins 26 to 7
Cosumnes Oaks at Sheldon: Sheldon wins 38 to 8
Western Sierra at Bradshaw Christian: Bradshaw Christian wins 75 to 7
Game of the Week
Union Mine at Casa Roble: Casa Roble wins 43 to 13