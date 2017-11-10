Las Vegas Shooting Survivors Put Together Benefit Concert in Rocklin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- A concert in Rocklin will be held Friday night to benefit the victims and survivors of last month's mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

The show was organized by a local survivor and will feature Elvis Monroe, a band who was among the crowd that tragic night.

For the members of Elvis Monroe, playing music has been a sort of therapy for the band, something they say they need to share now more than ever.

"This is a healing thing for us, and if it helps people, it's a big deal to us," said band member Bryan Hopkins.

Both Hopkins and Ben Carey of Elvis Monroe were at the Jason Aldine show on Oct. 1.

"A man in front of me went down, the two girls to my left went down and I just took off," Carey told FOX40.

The two became separated as the shots rang out.

"It was crazy, it was chaotic, and we made our way to the side of stage," Hopkins said.

Hopkins saw a place to hide inside a shipping crate-sized freezer.

"So, they opened up the door just enough and I started lifting people up inside the freezer," Hopkins said.

"I was pressing so hard against this metal fence that I almost couldn't breathe," Carey said.

Carey was part of a group that helped break down that fence in all the chaos.

"Once the fence fell down, people spilled out onto the road almost like water," Carey recalled.

Carey didn't even realize until two days later that his arm had been grazed by a bullet in the chaos.

Now the band says their music has found a new passion -- helping others heal.

"We wrote a song about it called 'The Fight,' it's about the healing side," Hopkins said.

It has struck a chord with Roseville survivor Lisa Fine, who helped organize the benefit concert.

"Oh my gosh, I just burst into tears, it meant so much because it's the words that, if I could write songs, I would have wrote that," Fine said. "And they wrote that for every survivor and victim."

On Oct. 1, Fine shot a cellphone video at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. A band has remained on her wrist from the night she says will haunt her for the rest of her life.

"I'm still in a twilight zone," Fine said. "I still haven't had really good rest, and I feel like that's just part of the process of healing is your heart rate is up constantly your body is still in a fight or flight mode."

Rather than sit helplessly, Fine took action, reaching out to other Vegas survivors.

"We didn't realize what would come of it, and it just grew into this beautiful uniting of survivors," Fine said.

They formed Route 91 Strong, a non-profit which helps victims and their families affected by that tragedy. On Wednesday, Fine and other members of that group traveled back to the scene of the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

Fine retraced her escape route, an experience she calls therapeutic.

"You know, we had chunks of memory that were gone," Fine told FOX40. "We didn't know how we escaped. And the other thing that was really important to us was going to the memorial site."

Through that group she was put in touch with Elvis Monroe.

Fine hopes to one day expand her group's outreach to beyond victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

"We'd like to evolve Route 91 Strong outside of the Vegas tragedy because that's our main focus right now, because it just happened," Fine said. "But we want to help the people in at the tragedy in Texas mass shooting. I just can't believe so many things have happened even since what we went through."

This will be the eighth charity show Elvis Monroe has played since the tragedy, traveling as far as Alaska to help a victim's family.

Doors at the Halftime Bar and Grill opened at 6 p.m., the concert starts at 7 p.m. Plenty of tickets are still available, and organizers say every little bit helps.