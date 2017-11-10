Marysville’s Interim Police Chief Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- For 17 years, Christian Sachs has worked for the Marysville Police Department, which he calls home.

"I'm very involved in the community and we do a lot of community outreach and stuff, and that's not going to stop," Marysville's interim police chief told FOX40.

Going from sergeant to lieutenant and now interim police chief, for Sachs it`s a moment to celebrate, but he told us the promotion is bittersweet.

For the last three years, former Chief Aaron Easton was his boss. Easton stepped down Thursday afternoon amid sexual assault allegations.

Sachs says the police department is no longer connected to Easton and they are focusing all of their efforts on the city of Marysville.

"We would like to just reassure them that the police department is not implicated in this, and just reassure them that we are gunna continue to provide them with a high level of police professionalism," Sachs said.

"The department is not implicated in anyway in this," said Marysville City Manager Walter Munchheime. "This is an allegation of personal conduct against one former employee who wasn't even an employee of the department."

According to court documents, Easton`s accuser shared her story while serving time in jail for a DUI. She stated that 10 years ago in a police cruiser, Easton forced her to commit sex acts. He was her instructor while she was training to become a police officer. At the time, Easton was a deputy with the Yuba County Sheriff`s Office.

When the allegation came to light, Easton made his decision to step down.

"We discussed it at considerable length and he recognized that his continuing presence was not helpful to the work of the department," Munchheime said.

The Yuba County District Attorney`s Office and the sheriff`s office are currently handling the investigation. No charges have been filed.

Munchheimer says, regardless whether the allegations are true or false about Easton, "he separated himself from city service, he won't be returning."

For now, Marysville`s new top cop says it`s back to work for the department.

"We are going to continue providing that high level of service," Sachs said.