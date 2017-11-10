Phone Scammers Ask Sacramento Residents for Money to Clear Warrants

SACRAMENTO — Residents should be cautious if they receive a call asking for payment from the Warrants Bureau of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

A statement released Friday by the sheriff’s department says scammers have been telling residents that they have an outstanding warrant. In order to clear the supposed warrant, people were then asked for an undisclosed amount of money.

The sheriff’s department reports their Warrants Bureau will never ask for payments over the phone.

Victims of the scam have been asked to file a report with the nearest service center.