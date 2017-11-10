Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shopping at Denio’s can be fun, exciting, and save you money! For 70 years, people from all walks of life have been buying produce, new and used merchandise, antiques, specialty items, and who knows what else! Always the freshest, most abundant selection of produce available anywhere, our produce market continues to be second to none! New and used goods dot the entire market and provide “the thrill of discovery” in looking for that unique “bargain” or “just right” item that keeps people coming back.

More info:

Ride for Vets

Saturday

9am - 1pm

1551 Vineyard Road, Roseville

Denio's Roseville Farmers Market & Swap Meet

1551 Vineyard Road, Roseville

(916) 782-2704

DeniosMarket.com

Facebook: Denio's Farmers Market

Twitter: @DeniosMarket