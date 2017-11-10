Shopping at Denio’s can be fun, exciting, and save you money! For 70 years, people from all walks of life have been buying produce, new and used merchandise, antiques, specialty items, and who knows what else! Always the freshest, most abundant selection of produce available anywhere, our produce market continues to be second to none! New and used goods dot the entire market and provide “the thrill of discovery” in looking for that unique “bargain” or “just right” item that keeps people coming back.
Ride for Vets
Saturday
9am - 1pm
1551 Vineyard Road, Roseville
Denio's Roseville Farmers Market & Swap Meet
(916) 782-2704
DeniosMarket.com
Facebook: Denio's Farmers Market
Twitter: @DeniosMarket