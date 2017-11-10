Sacramento Church Opposes Planned Marijuana Facility Next Door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A Downtown Sacramento church is doing whatever it can to stop a marijuana facility from moving in next door.

The city is considering this proposal less than two months before recreational pot becomes legal in California.

The proposed facility would share a wall with the Sacramento Dream Center at 15th and C Streets, but that's not the reason the church is against the project.

"We're really excited about this community," Trina Sandford, who runs the church with her husband Darryl, told FOX40. "It's growing. It's developing."

The Sacramento Dream Center opened 14 years ago as a place for the less fortunate. The Sandfords feel as their community has changed for the better, their potential new neighbors could undo that.

"It's not wanted and it's probably gonna create some problems for C Street," Pastor Darryl Sandford said.

The idea of marijuana cultivation facility next door has some families finding a new place of worship, Darryl says.

"We've lost a lot of parishioners because they believe this is not appropriate," he said. "It doesn't work next to a church."

The facility would also sit directly across the street from a park designated for children. Sarah Dillingham brings her great grandchildren here to play.

"A park is place kids go to to be safe and a plant like that is not a good place," she said.

Others at the park say they don't mind the idea.

"I don't see it as a problem," neighbor Christian Cummins said. "I don't know that where you grow it is going to affect how it gets distributed."

A spokesperson for the project tells FOX40 they plan to cultivate cannabis and manufacture oil from the plants inside 10,000-square-foot facility.

Project spokesperson Noah Painter insists that from the outside, it'll look like any other warehouse.

"We will have security on site. We will also have security cameras to make sure the location is secure and safe, however the project is not open to the public," he said.

The Sandfords say armed guards and children don't mix.

"Why are there armed guards? Because they're afraid. And we don't want that here," Trina Sandford said.

The city planning commission will have a hearing on the project next week.